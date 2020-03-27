Gaviria, Richeze released from UAE hospital, cleared for coronavirus

UAE-Team Emirates riders released from Abu Dhabi hospital after getting all-clear from coronavirus tests.

South American pair Fernando Gaviria and Max Richeze have been released from hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE Team Emirates riders have both been quarantined for over two weeks in the hospital having tested positive for coronavirus after the UAE Tour. News came in the last days that both had been given the all-clear from subsequent test results, and were free to return home.

Gaviria confirmed the news via Instagram, Thursday, thanking medical staff, explaining that “the last tests they have done have been negative and the doctors have discharged me from the hospital.”

“Now I focus on being able to go home and seeing my family,” Gaviria said. “I hope and wish that this extraordinary situation will pass soon so that we can return to normality.”

Richeze was released from hospital Wednesday, having also contracted the coronavirus at February’s UAE Tour.

“Finally, after eighteen days in the hospital, my last two Covid-19 tests were negative and I was allowed to leave the hospital,” Richeze said on Facebook. “I want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and my team for all the support.”