Free livestream coverage of Redlands Bicycle Classic and Tour of the Gila

Cyclestream.tv will offer free broadcast of the criterium stages at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and Tour of the Gila for free.

The Los Angeles-based technology group Cyclestream.TV plans to broadcast the criterium stages for the Redlands Bicycle Classic and New Mexico’s Tour of the Gila this year.

The livestream for both races will be offered for free.

The remaining stages will be filmed and broadcast as highlight shows to be aired after the completion of each stage.

The livestreaming at the Tour of the Gila represents a major acquisition for Cyclcestream.TV, which debuted in 2019 with a pilot livestream at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

Leah Sturgis, owner of Cyclestream.TV and the Wildlife Generation pro cycling team, said she chose the Tour of the Gila for live coverage after visiting the race in 2019 and learning that the race was without a title sponsor for 2020.

“Gila is one of the most unique races in America, and plays an important role for teams like Wildlife Generation and others looking to develop top American talent,” Sturgis said in a release. “After seeing what our coverage of Redlands last year was able to do for the event, I knew we had to expand the model to other races.”

Sturgis has also stepped in with funding to help the race hold its 2020 edition, which will mark its 34th running. Jack Brennan, longtime director of the Tour of the Gila, said the livestream will boost the race’s efforts to attract sponsors.

“This partnership not only saves the race for 2020, but allows our organization to showcase Silver City and Tour of the Gila to partners across the state, and secure more broad funding to ensure the lasting security of the race,” Brennan said.

The Cyclestream.com production will be headed by Sturgis, with broadcasters Dave Towle and Brad Sohner overseeing the studio show and play-by-play coverage. At both events Cyclestream.tv will use drone footage, on-board cameras, and high-definition cameras to bring the action to life.