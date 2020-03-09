Colorado Classic adds Boulder, Snowmass Village stages for 2020

The 2020 Colorado Classic will visit new host cities Snowmass Village and Boulder in addition to Avon and Denver.

The Colorado Classic on Monday unveiled its host cities for the 2020 event, and the race is stretching far beyond Colorado’s Front Range for its second edition as a women’s-only event.

The 2020 edition of the race runs August 28-30.

The race will kick off in Snowmass Village, a ski resort just west of Aspen, Colorado. The ski resort previously hosted several stages of the old USA Pro Challenge, the seven-day stage race that ran from 2011 until 2015.

“Snowmass Village is a world renowned destination for biking,” said Rose Abello, Tourism Director of Snowmass Tourism, in a release. “We were recently designated as an IMBA Gold-Level Ride Center for our mountain biking, and we look forward to shining a light on our fabulous road riding by having pro women enjoy Snowmass and the area.”

After the Snowmass Village stage the Colorado Classic will then head to Avon, outside of Vail, which hosted the second stage of the 2019 edition.

The third stage will also be held in a new community for the event: Boulder, Colorado. The city at the foot of the Flatirons hosted a summit finish of the USA Pro Challenge in 2014 when local rider Rory Sutherland won atop Flagstaff mountain. Neither the USA Pro Challenge nor the early editions of the Colorado Classic started or finished in Boulder.

“Boulder has a long history of professional cycling and is home to many of the world’s top cyclists,” said Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam in a release. This is an excellent opportunity to see elite athletes competing on the Front Range and showcasing Boulder’s amazing community.”

The 2020 edition will conclude in Denver, which has hosted stages of the Colorado Classic every year since its debut in 2017.

“Each market offers a notable connection to pro cycling, an ideal landscape for competitive racing and a strong commitment to bringing unique and engaging events to their community.” said Lucy Diaz, CEO of RPM Events Group, in a statement. “Each partner also aligns with our mission to advance women in sports and we are excited to work together to build out programming around each race stage that celebrates the athletes and engages the community.”

The full details of each race route have yet to be announced.

The Colorado Classic debuted in 2017 as a four-day race across Colorado for pro men and women. For 2019 the race’s ownership group, RPM Events, abandoned the men’s pro race and instead focused on the women’s event, making it the largest stand-alone women’s pro race in the Western Hemisphere.

Chloe Dygert (Sho Air-Twenty20) won the inaugural event after winning all four stages.