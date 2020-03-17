Canyon Spectral:ON e-MTB ready to hit trails in the USA

Updates to the previous model of e-MTB include a re-engineered carbon front triangle, integrating an internal battery, and lowering the center of gravity.

Canyon’s e-MTB, the Spectral:ON CF 7.0, is now available in the United States, direct to consumers. It’s the latest in a line of manufacturers bringing pedal-assist to the trails in the United States, even as trail access debates rage on. The Spectral:ON was previously only available overseas.

Updates to the previous model include a re-engineered carbon front triangle, an internally-integrated battery, and a lower center of gravity. That latter update should help the Spectral:ON handle more confidently and predictably at high speeds and through twisting descents.

Canyon Spectral:ON e-MTB comes stock with 29-inch front, and 27.5-inch rear wheel configuration. Photo: Canyon

The Spectral:ON features a 150mm travel front- and rear suspension, as well as a “mullet” wheel setup — 29-inch front, and 27.5-inch rear wheel configuration. According to Canyon, this combination gives you that steamroller stability over rough terrain (due to the 29er front wheel) while maintaining a lively, nimble feel (due to the 27.5-inch wheel out back).

Photo: Courtesy Canyon

All Spectral:ON models feature the Shimano E8000 drive system. For the new 2020 bikes, an on/off button and USB-C charging port are located on the top tube.

Photo: Courtesy Canyon

The Spectral:ON CF 7.0 also features a range of Canyon-developed “house” parts: an e-MTB-specific SD:ON saddle, custom-made handlebar with internal wiring, integrated motor shield and chainring bashguard, and Canyon:ON direct-mount chainring.

The Spectral:ON is available in four sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large.

The $4,999 Spectral:ON CF 7.0 comes equipped with a parts spec that includes: