Belgian Waffle Ride postponed until November 8

All riders who registered for the San Diego BWR will be automatically transferred to the November 8 date.

The next major event on the American gravel racing calendar, the Canyon Belgian Waffle Ride, has been rescheduled from May 3 to November 8, 2o20.

In an announcement on Wednesday, event organizers notified participants of the new date and offered various options for transfers and deferrals. All registered riders for the San Diego BWR will be automatically transferred to the November 8 event. For riders who are unable to make the new date, the organizers are offering deferrals into one of the other Tripel Crown of Gravel events: Asheville, North Carolina on August 30, 2020 and Cedar City, Utah on October 17, 2020. They will also provide deferrals into the 2021 Canyon BWR, which will be held May 2, in San Diego.

In February, Monuments of Cycling, BWR’s promotion company, announced the Tripel Crown of Gravel Series with two new BWR locations in NC and UT. The series was scheduled to begin this year with the Asheville event and conclude with the 2021 BWR in San Diego. With the date change of this year’s California BWR, The Tripel Crown now will run entirely in 2020 with the Grand Finale being the November 8 event in San Diego.

Race promoters concluded their announcement on a note of positivity despite the current climate.

“We hope in this time of unprecedented tumult having a new shiny date on the horizon will make its arrival all the more attractive … a symbol of the better times we will share on the other side of all this.”