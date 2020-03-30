2021 Summer Olympics dates announced

The new dates for the XXXII Olympiad overlap with the final three stages of the 2021 Tour de France.

The International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan today announced the new dates for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad: July 23 – August 8, 2021. The organization have also agreed on new dates for the Paralympic Games, which will be celebrated from 24 August until 5 September 2021.

The 2021 Tour de France has already been scheduled for July 2 – July 25, 2021.

The rescheduled Summer Games give the health authorities and all involved in the organization of the Games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new dates — exactly one year after those originally planned for 2020 dates — also take into consideration disruptions that this postponement will cause to the international sporting calendar can be kept to a minimum. Additionally, they will provide sufficient time to complete the qualification process.

IOC, IPC, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and Tokyo Metropolitan Government announce new dates for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 https://t.co/QITtT5dcl8 pic.twitter.com/DHi4u74ZXa — Olympics (@Olympics) March 30, 2020

Following today’s decision, IOC President Thomas Bach said, “I want to thank the International Federations for their unanimous support and the Continental Associations of National Olympic Committees for the great partnership and their support in the consultation process over the last few days. I would also like to thank the IOC Athletes’ Commission, with whom we have been in constant contact. With this announcement, I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge. Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel.”

The decision to reschedule, and the dates selected, were based on three main considerations and in line with the principles established by the IOC Executive Board (EB):

1. To protect the health of the athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the COVID-19 virus.

2. To safeguard the interests of the athletes and of Olympic sport.

3. The global international sports calendar.

These measures were supported by all the International Summer Olympic Sports Federations (IFs) and all the National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

It has previously been confirmed that all athletes already qualified and quota places already assigned for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will remain unchanged. This is a result of the fact that these Olympic Games Tokyo , in agreement with Japan, will remain the Games of the XXXII Olympiad.