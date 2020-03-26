2020 Digital WorldBike virtual conference and trade show

Co-hosted by cycling legend Jens Voigt, the online format enables cycling fans and industry insiders from all over the world to connect with each other.

The cycling industry’s first-ever digital conference — the 2020 Digital WorldBike — is set to take place on March 31, 2020.

The online event will include exhibition halls for product- and brand showcases, live chats, roundtable discussions, and guest speakers. During the event, participants will be able to experience presentations and speeches in three different auditoriums. Discussions will include the latest products and technologies, different bike cultures and bikeable cities, as well as the impact of safety and weather conditions. Attendees will be able to watch exhibitors present their brand new products, as well as ask questions.

The online cycling industry event features multiple influencers and industry leaders from the urban mobility and cycling technology and sport sectors who will discuss industry trends, solutions to the most common concerns, and the future of cycling. Among noted presenters, VeloNews Technical Editor Dan Cavallari will be discussing The Evolution of Helmet Technology, on March 31 at 8AM MST.

“I am thrilled to join the Digital WorldBike event and share our company’s vision, as well as speak about industry trends. With the [COVID-19 pandemic] situation in the world today, cycling has a way through Digital WorldBike to keep the industry together. The bicycle industry has just started to embrace the digital platform and I believe this is the future for launching services and brands in cycling, sharing industry information and enhancing discussions,” said Dirk Friel, co-founder of TrainingPeaks.

The event, co-hosted by cycling legend Jens Voigt, enables cycling fans and industry members from all over the world to connect through meetyoo’s digital platform, free of charge.

With the rise of apps, and virtual cycling communities, along with the global crisis of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bicycle riding and the sport of cycling are moving beyond urban landscapes and into a digital age. Digital WorldBike offers a connection point for people to present concepts, foster discussion and share knowledge across a global platform.

“Digital WorldBike allows me to combine the meetyoo virtual meetup technology with my greatest hobby, cycling. I am excited to have Jens Voigt on board with me to create this new possibility to bring together the global cycling community and raise awareness for cycling safety,” says Tony Kula, CEO, meetyoo.

2020 Digital WorldBike Speaker LineUp

Jens Voigt | Host & Co-Founder Digital WorldBike

Dirk Friel | Co-founder and Chief Evangelist of TrainingPeaks

Aleksander Buczyński | Policy Officer in European Cyclists’ Federation

Kevin Mayne | Chief Executive of Cycling Industries Europe (CIE)

Marco te Brömmelstroet | Director of Urban Cycling Institute, University of Amsterdam

Klaus Bondam | CEO, Danish Cyclists’ Federation

Mark Voysey | CEO & Yellow Jersey, Roula

Raluca Fiser | President at Green Revolution Association (environmental NGO), Vice President – board member of the European Cyclists Federation

Dan Cavallari | Technical Editor, VeloNews

Jonas Deichmann | Adventurer & Motivational Speaker, Jonas Deichmann Adventures GmbH

Meike Jipp | Head of the HumanFactors Department at the Institute of Transportation Systems of the German Aerospace Center (DLR)

Ran Margaliot | Founder & Director, Gino Bartali School

Emmanuel John | Transport Growth Initiative in Nigeria (City of Abuja)

Eyal Santo | Advisor and director of pilot projects and innovation in bicycle and micro mobility, City of Tel Aviv DOT

Sven Kindervater | Marketing and strategy, citkar GmbH

Ceri Woolsgrove | European Cyclists Federation (Brussels, Belgium)

Digital WorldBike plans a smooth and positive virtual experience for its participants, sparing them from the current obstacles surrounding real-world tradeshows and conferences. Headlining the event is Jens Voigt, former world-class professional cyclist and current bicycle advocate.

“I am excited to host the first digital event embracing cycling and safety. Be there when cycling enthusiasts, experts and brands share their passion and browse through the virtual fair with me,” says Voigt.

To register to attend the event, visit digital-worldbike.com. Admission is free of charge. Being a cycling-focused event, guests can also join using their Strava accounts.