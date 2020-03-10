We noticed: new Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt stealth edition
The Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt is now available in a stealth, black-on-black color scheme.
Along with the new look, Wahoo has also reduced the price of ELEMNT BOLT GPS Computers. A standalone ELEMNT BOLT, in any color, will now cost $229.99, down from $249.99.
And, Wahoo Fitness just announced that all ELEMNT computers will now be able get new metrics from e-bikes. With a firmware update available now, all Wahoo ELEMNT computers are now able to receive metrics from select Giant and Specialized e-bikes, as well as core data from any other ANT+ LEV e-bikes. Once paired with compatible e-bikes, ELEMNT computers with updated firmware will be able to display a bike’s remaining range, battery life, current mode, and assist percentage. In addition, ELEMNT workout screens will be able to tell riders how much time they spent in each of their e-bike zones, and estimated remaining range.
This new firmware will allow e-bike riders to see important data from their bike alongside other ride data.