Viathon G.1 GRX 800 gravel bike now available
Viathon, a Walmart consumer-direct brand, has just announced the availability of the G.1 GRX 800 gravel bike for $2,998.
Featuring 1x Shimano GRX shifting, ZIPP Service Course SL cockpit, and HED tubeless-ready wheels, this carbon gravel bike looks to be a strong competitor at the price point.
The claimed 1,010g frame (size 54cm) allows tire clearance up to 40mm, for either 700c or 650b wheel and tire setups.
The asymmetric chainstays can accommodate a 46t 1x, or a 50/34T traditional crank-chainring configuration.
Other features include Mercury G1C carbon disc brake wheels, three bottle cage mounts, front and rear rack mounts, and fender mounts.
Sizes will be 52cm, 54cm, 56cm, 58cm, and 60cm, and the bike comes in black/copper or black/silver.
The G.1 is also available with SRAM Red eTap AXS ($6,998), or SRAM Force ($3,498) component groups. A frame-only option ($1,498) is also available.