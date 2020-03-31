The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) has been postponed until August 21 - 23, but you can still get a look at some of the featured bikes this week on VeloNews.com.

The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) is a celebration of the bicycle as an art form. Since the show’s inception in 2005, frame builders from all over the globe have brought their best and brightest ideas to fruition and displayed them at the show, which has been held in various cities.

The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to postpone the 2020 show from March until late August. Yet we have gotten a sneak peek at the bicycles for this year’s show and will be displaying them this week on VeloNews.com. We will showcase a set of builders each day this week.

Today’s offering includes beautiful models from Juggernaut Cargo Bikes, Olivetti Bicycles, Santana Cycles, and T°Red Bikes.

Juggernaut Cargo Bikes, Boulder, Colorado

Juggernaut Cargo Bikes are handcrafted in Boulder, CO with a mission to reinvent the way people and products move through built environments. Intuitive, efficient and fun to ride, our cargo bike is built for a wide variety of uses. Photo: Juggernaut Cargo Bikes

Electric assist helps lighten the load and makes longer commutes fast, efficient and attainable. The Bosch CX Dual Battery E-assist allows speeds up to 20 miles per hour within an 80 mile range, with a load capacity of up to 300 lbs in the cargo compartment. A tight turning radius means our bike is nimble, sturdy and able to navigate urban environments. Our ground-breaking Gates Carbon Drive steering system is quiet, smooth, low maintenance and an industry first. Amenities such as a Kiox integrated locking system, an easy-to-deploy kickstand for safe loading and unloading, a waterproof Starboard material cargo compartment, and hand brakes with locking levers make parking easy, secure and convenient anywhere you want to take it. Photo: Juggernaut Cargo Bikes

Whether you’re an individual who wants to commute to work, a parent who wants to haul the kids, a business that wants to deliver with ease, a municipality looking for alternative transportation options, or a non-profIt that could use a helping hand, Juggernaut Cargo Bikes are a unique, eye-catching way to get the job done. Photo: Juggernaut Cargo Bikes

Olivetti Bicycles, Boulder, Colorado

The DropKicker is a bike I had thought about for quite some time. My first stab at the design was for Grinduro 2019. Right after that, James approached me to build him something. In his words, “I want the bike that I can just ride off on when I done with all this [the regular grind].” We decided the DropKicker platform was a great way to build his ultimate adventure bike. At 6’4” and 250 pounds he’s not tiny fellow, so everything is pretty stout. It has a 44mm down tube, is fully internally routed, it uses the GRX dropper lever to actuate the dropper, sliders in the rear for versatility a pretty progressive forward geometry that is suspension corrected for a 110mm (give or take) squishy fork and can clear a 29 x 3.0 inch tire. Photo: Olivetti Bicycles

One of the most obvious features of the bike is the Oddity Truss Fork. This is the main fork James will use on the bike for his adventures, but as mentioned he can swap it out for a suspension fork. We chose this fork for a few reasons, with the biggest being that we could have it custom spec’d by Burnsey to run anycages and fenders as well as get a little give with the steel tubing, granted it’s a pretty dang stout fork. Additionally, here you can see the double port internal routing for the shift and brake line. What’s less obvious is the Matter Cycles head tube design which is a 51mm headtube with brazed in inset cups. It’s a great clean design that is really nicely paired when using really big mountain bike tubing. Photo: Olivetti Bicycles

One of the best parts of being a custom frame builder, is that you can help clients solve problems. Zach came to me with a fit issue that he had worked on fixing many times before. He logs tons of miles commuting and just getting out there for fun, but making those long journey’s comfortable for him was tough. With really short femurs he was having to use time trial/tri seatposts to get the effective seat angle forward enough. With custom geometry, we were able to not only get that fit issue fixed but build a bike that also handled having his body further forward on the bike. Another aspect was that he wanted a uniform construction with materials. So minus the chainstays, everything on the bike is Reynolds 853. There were no ideal 853 chainstays for the paragon polydrops — at least that I think would work well — so we went with some really nice Columbus chainstays to make it all come together. Photo: Olivetti Bicycles

Santana Cycles, La Verne, California

The eSCape tandem uses an exclusive Scandium alloy drawn to our particular specification with a custom drawn, double butted, super oversize tubeset. Utilizing a wider BB386 bottom bracket increases the lateral rigidity. With the option to run mechanical or Di2, front and/or rear disc brakes, you won’t find an easier bike to customize. The eSCape is also available with Z-couplers for easy travel with the SafeCase system. Photo: Santana Cycles

Evolve is the first production carbon monocoque tandem frame in the world. With its superior lightness, ride comfort and optimized stiffness this is the ultimate in tandem performance. The matching tapered carbon fork mounts flush with internal bearings, and is disc brake compatible. The Evolve utilizes thru-axles front and rear. Also, available with our Z-couplers for easy travel with the SafeCase system. Photo: Santana Cycles

The Journey tandem in the new “Reveal” frame style. With an extremely oval, butted bottom tube matched to the BB386 bottom bracket, this is perhaps our stiffest titanium frame ever. While the stiffness will assist power transfer to the rear wheel, titanium ride quality adds comfort for long days in the saddle. The Journey is also available with our Z-couplers for easy travel with the SafeCase system. Photo: Santana Cycles

T°Red Bikes, Desenzano del Garda, Lake Garda, Italy

T°RED Bikes founded T°RED Factory Racing Team in 2016, and since 2018 is registered as a UCI Track Team. One of the athletes, Alessandro Mariani, was convened by the Italian National Team to race the European Stayer Championship last July. The challenge was on for Romolo Stanco too, who started to design and develop a stayer bike for Alessandro to race. Every detail is thought to offer maximum benefits to the racer who has to face up a motor paced race behind a motorbike at really high speeds: maximum speed during the UEC Championship was 97.2km/h. Photo: T°Red Bikes

At T°RED Bikes we work on research and design since 2013, to offer each cyclist his unique bike. One cyclist, one bike. Romolo Stanco is the physicist and architect, and he is the core of the company. Every bike starts from raw materials. The accent in the gallery is entirely focused on AlScaZir® a proprietary aluminum alloy that has been developed at first for track bikes and then used for road bikes. Manaia Criterium Speed is the road version of Manaia SixDays Madison that won the Best Track Bike Award at NAHBS 2019. With fully internal cable system, this bike is the state of the art for road criteriums: fast, stiff, and aero. Photo: T°Red Bikes