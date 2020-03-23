Tech Podcast: The Mid South equipment rundown

The Mid South Gravel Race went off in the muck and mud last week in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Here's the gear we chose to get us through the slop.

The Mid South gravel race went off in the mud and muck, and Ben Delaney and Betsy Welch were there to get coated in their fair share. They join tech editor Dan Cavallari on the Tech Podcast this week to talk about their gear choices, the experience on course, what items they were glad to have on course, and some things they could have left home.

The Mid South wasn’t without its controversy this year, as COVID-19 swept into the US and changed our lives and plans. Delaney shares some insight as to why VeloNews chose to cover the event as it became clearer by the day that the world was changing before our eyes.

Delaney talks a bit about his experience on his (hot pink) Salsa Warbird, and Welch talks about her love for the Why Cycles R+.

It wouldn’t be a gravel podcast if we didn’t talk about tire choice, and tire pressure. With the muddy conditions, does tire pressure even matter? What kind of tread is best for deep, thick, peanut-butter mud anyway?

Welch ran straight-up slick tires. How did those fair?

Finally, Delaney spotted some unusual gear choices among certain pros. You might be surprised to find out what kind of pedals the guys fighting for the podium chose that day.

As always, if you have questions or comments about this episode of the Tech Podcast, or if you have suggestions for topics you’d like us to cover in the future, feel free to tweet at Dan Cavallari (@browntiedan on Twitter and Instagram) or email him at dcavallari@velonews.com.