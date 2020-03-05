Strava update gives you more control of your feed

Strava's updates address usability on the platform, most notably in the activity feed, that users have been requesting for years.

Strava pushed out some updates to its platform, addressing several complaints common among its users. The most notable update pertains to your feed: You now have more control over whose activities you see most frequently.

You can now favorite certain athletes — friends and pros alike — so you see their activities first in your feed. Users complained for years that they were missing activities from friends and athletes they cared about most, so Strava has responded by giving the user control over feed priority.

On top of that, the feed now features a ‘chronological order’ choice so you can simply see the most recent activities first. That gives you the ability to view rides that were just completed, and scroll backward in time to find a specific ride of yours or a friend’s.

Power Chart

Strava also added a new feature called Power Chart in the Analysis tab. It’s updated for all your rides, including e-bikes and virtual rides. If you’re a runner or rower, the tab shows up for you as well. The Power Chart appears for uploads that have power data from a power meter; otherwise, you’ll still get the standard estimated power zones instead.

Auto flagging

There’s nothing worse than getting the email telling you that you’ve lost your KOM. Actually, there is something worse: when you lose your KOM to someone going 70mph uphill. Strava will now automatically cull through leaderboards and auto-flag efforts that clearly don’t belong, whether by accident or through cheating. (Who among us hasn’t left our computer running as we drive home from the group ride?)

Should you happen to be the culprit of such an effort, you can now crop out the inaccurate part of your activity. You can do it right in-app on your phone by clicking the three dots on your activity, then using the slider to crop to the accurate part of your ride only.

Apple Watch improvements

Apple Watch users, you can now integrate your Health App with Strava more cleanly. Just connect the Health App in Strava and you’ll be able to see the last 30 days of activities. You can choose which ones to upload, and edit and add photos to your activities as usual. Your data is then presented both in the Health App and in Strava, so you can take advantage of both platforms easily.