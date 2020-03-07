Guerilla Gravity, Club Ride Apparel, Patagonia, and more were on hand on day one of the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival to show off new and cool dirt gear.
The Sedona Mountain Bike Festival has recently become the unofficial kick-off to the mountain bike season every March in the heart of Arizona’s finest singletrack. The red rocks and warm weather provide a stunning backdrop to all the new and cool mountain bike gear the industry has to offer this early in the season.
The festival returns to the Posse Grounds Park in the heart of Sedona in 2020, and a host of demo rides, product launches, activities, and programs got underway yesterday. Here’s a small sampling of the new and cool we spotted during the kickoff day.
Can we use your data to tailor ads for you? By closing this box or using our site, you agree that we and our partners can collect your data and use cookies for ad personalization and measurement. To refuse, you may browse this site in privacy mode or change cookie settings on your browser. For more info, see our privacy policy