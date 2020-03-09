Day 3 of the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival offered up cooler temps but the same awesome red-dirt singletrack. Here's what we saw around the expo.
With cooler temps and a fair bit of cloud cover, the final day of the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival seemed a little less frenetic and even more laid back than previous days. The expo still had plenty of goodies to oggle, and some of the newest mountain bikes hitting the market in 2020 were available for test rides. Here’s what we saw under the Sedona sun.
