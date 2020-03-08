The second day of the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival brought bigger crowds, fun events, and plenty of new bikes to test.
The second day of the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival and the first true weekend day brought out an even bigger crowd of excited riders to demo bikes, shuttle rides, and check out gear. Brittany Jones sampled Sedona’s finest red dirt trials on a few bikes from Fezzari, Orbea, and Liv.
