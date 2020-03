Video: Salsa Warbird, Why R+ and other gear tested at The Mid South

Betsy Welch and Ben Delaney picked out gear for 104 miles of Oklahoma mud at The Mid South. Find out how it all fared.

Signing up for The Mid South — formerly known as Land Run 100 — is a roll of the dice. Some years it’s dry and fast. Other years it’s muddy and slow and many people don’t finish.

This year was a mudder.

Testing bikes at The Mid South. Photo: Ben Delaney | VeloNews

Betsy Welch and Ben Delaney brought test bikes to Stillwater, Oklahoma, and made their best guesses on tires.

Find out what tires they chose and how their respective gear setups fared in the video below.

