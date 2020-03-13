Salsa Stormchaser singlespeed launched at The Mid South

In muddy years at The Mid South, a singelspeed with huge clearance is a great option. And that's exactly what the Stormchaser is.

Some years, it’s dry, and The Mid South course runs fast and smooth. Some years, however, it’s muddy, and the high-clay-content soil wreaks havoc on drivetrains as it sticks to bikes like heavy glue. Enter the Salsa Stormchaser, a singlespeed gravel bike with huge mud clearance, built specifically for rough-weather editions of The Mid South.

Salsa launched the $1,499 aluminum singlespeed at The Mid South’s kickoff party at Iron Monk Brewing Company, which was serving up batches of Mid South IPA.

The bike can handle up to 50mm tires with ample mud clearance, or 45mm tires with fenders mounted. The fork’s inner legs have staineless-steel plates to protect against rubbing mud and grit.

The Stormchaser can take up to a 50mm tire – with clearance

The adjustable dropouts allow for 15mm chainstay-length adjustment—between 435mm and 450mm. The bike can also turned into a geared 1x bike, with the addition of a Salsa 465 replacement hanger, which comes with the bike.

For extra leverage to muscle a singlespeed up hills, the Stormchaser comes with wide Salsa Cowchipper bars, ranging from 40cm on the 49cm frame, up to 52cm bars on the 61cm bike.

The bike comes in seven sizes: 49, 52.5, 54.5, 56, 57.5, 59, and 61cm.

You can adjust chainstay length on the Stormchaser, and even add a derailleur if you like.

The two largest bikes have three bottle mounts in the main triangle; the rest of the bikes have two. All the bikes have an accessory mount on the underside of the down tube, and a top tube mount for a frame bag.

The frame, which retails for $1,099, weighs a claimed 4.25lbs in size 56cm, including frame, fork, axles, headset and seatpost collar.

The bike ships with 17t and 18t rear cogs.