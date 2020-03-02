What tires and other gear should you run at Dirty Kanza 200? Ask the woman who should know.

Kristi Mohn has been an executive member of the Dirty Kanza team basically since the beginning. This is her bike as raced at Dirty Kanza. | Photo: Ben Delaney

As a resident of Emporia, Kansas, Kristi Mohn has been part of the Dirty Kanza 200 organization since nearly the beginning. As such, she has only been able to ride the event twice — including in 2018 with a finishing time of 13:21. Mohn loves to ride and race gravel, and will probably open her own season at The Mid South.

This is her bike that she raced DK200 on.

To answer the number one gear question for the Kansas event, just look at her wheels.

“I’m on — and ran for DK — the Maxxis Rambler 40s, with pressure in the 28 to 30ish psi range,” Mohn said.

Aside from a Mountain Feedbag from Revelate Designs, her Niner RLT 9 RDO is pretty straightforward.

For hydration at DK200, Mohn used bottles plus a CamelBak hydration vest.

“I use the Chase, and have other ones at the checkpoints to swap out,” Mohn said. “Those only have water, and then I use GU Roctane in my two water bottles on the bike. I also carry electrolytes and BCAAs with me on these super-long challenges.”

Surf through the gallery below for a closer look at the bike of the Dirty Kanza marketing manager.

The most common gear question for Dirty Kanza is, which tire should I run? For Mohn, her answer is 40mm Maxxis Ramblers. | Photo: Ben Delaney

The Revelate Mountain Feedbag is a tried-and-true solution for on-the-bike storage, offering one-hand opening and closing of the top, with a bright yellow interior and three external pockets. | Photo: Ben Delaney

ENVE SES 4.5 AR Disc wheels are made specifically for high-volume tires. | Photo: Ben Delaney

Mohn uses Shimano Di2 levers… with a SRAM crank. | Photo: Ben Delaney

How do you know if you’re having fun without data? Mohn runs a compact crank with a Quarq power meter. Also, Crank Brothers Egg Beaters are good in the mud. | Photo: Ben Delaney

Turns out, Ultegra Di2 shifts just like Dura-Ace. | Photo: Ben Delaney

Tire sealant is Plan A. But you should always be prepared for Plan B. | Photo: Ben Delaney

The perch of choice for 200 miles: the WTB Koda. | Photo: Ben Delaney

Lezyne’s Pressure Drive has an extension hose, which takes the pressure off the valve stem. | Photo: Ben Delaney