Pro(moter) Bike: The Niner RLT 9 RDO of Dirty Kanza’s Kristi Mohn
What tires and other gear should you run at Dirty Kanza 200? Ask the woman who should know.
As a resident of Emporia, Kansas, Kristi Mohn has been part of the Dirty Kanza 200 organization since nearly the beginning. As such, she has only been able to ride the event twice — including in 2018 with a finishing time of 13:21. Mohn loves to ride and race gravel, and will probably open her own season at The Mid South.
To answer the number one gear question for the Kansas event, just look at her wheels.
“I’m on — and ran for DK — the Maxxis Rambler 40s, with pressure in the 28 to 30ish psi range,” Mohn said.
Aside from a Mountain Feedbag from Revelate Designs, her Niner RLT 9 RDO is pretty straightforward.
For hydration at DK200, Mohn used bottles plus a CamelBak hydration vest.
“I use the Chase, and have other ones at the checkpoints to swap out,” Mohn said. “Those only have water, and then I use GU Roctane in my two water bottles on the bike. I also carry electrolytes and BCAAs with me on these super-long challenges.”
Surf through the gallery below for a closer look at the bike of the Dirty Kanza marketing manager.
