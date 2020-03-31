Giro’s Sector shoes aim to do it all, from mountain to gravel

The Sector combines Giro’s Synchwire upper with a thermo-bonded — not stitched — exo-structure, with additional reinforcement for the toe and heel sections.

Do you really need a different pair of shoes for gravel, and ‘cross, and mountain adventures? Giro thinks you can have one shoe to do it all.

The Sector from Giro comes in both men’s and women’s editions, and features a combination of Giro’s one-piece, reinforced Synchwire monofilament upper mated to a rubber outsole. The dual-BOA retention system is great for micro adjustments and in-ride tuning, while also allowing for quick and easy intentional disengagements when you’re ready to pull them off.

According to Giro, this all-rounder shoe is breathable, firm and comfortable, while providing a positive connection to pedals, and the ground. The Sector joins a growing segment of multi-purpose off-road shoes like Shimano’s RX8 shoes — which feature one Boa dial and a velcro strap — and Bontrager’s GR2 gravel shoe. Indeed, it’s the rapidly-growing popularity of gravel that’s driving this melding of shoe technology that borrows elements from road and mountain bike shoes.

Giro Sector reinforced sole. Photo: Courtesy Giro

The Sector combines Giro’s Synchwire upper with a thermo-bonded — not stitched — exo-structure, with additional reinforcement for the toe and heel sections. A carbon-composite plate and an injected rubber outsole should make for stiffness with traction, and shouldn’t break down or delaminate over time. A 3D-molded footbed enhances comfort and fit, which is adjustable via dual BOA L6 dials featuring 1 mm adjustment, and pop and pull quick release. The upper has been treated with an antimicrobial process, which should make these kicks less-stinky.

Giro Sector in green. Photo: Courtesy Giro

Specifications

Upper: one-piece Synchwire upper with thermo-bonded exo-structure, and reinforced heel and toe section

Retention: dual BOA L6 dial with 1mm adjustment and quick release; steel lace and soft lace guides

Outsole: carbon-composite, 2-bolt plate with dual-injected rubber outsole; stainless steel hardware

Footbed: 3D-molded footbed with medium arch support

Weight: Sector 342 grams (size 42.5 – single shoe) Sector W 323 grams (size 39.5 – single shoe)

Sizing: Sector 39–50 in whole sizes, and 42.5-45.5 half-sizes; Sector W 36–43 in women’s whole sizes, and 37.5-42.5 half-sizes

Both Giro Sector styles are available immediately from authorized Giro retailers and www.giro.com for $225.