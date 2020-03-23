Gear you need, gear you want, and gear that’s downright cool

Get the lowdown on the bike gear you'll want, the stuff you definitely need, and the coolest items of 2020.

GEAR YOU NEED

Without these items, you may never be able to ride again.

Wacaco Nanopresso Journey Spring Run $80

We’ve thought long and hard about it and, nope, we can’t live without this. Make an excellent shot of espresso just about anywhere. The awesome bike graphics make it a fun inclusion in your travel gear.

Evoc Pro Road Case $895

If you’re looking for a safe and easy to use option when you fly, the Pro Road Case requires you to remove your wheels and pedals. That’s it. The handlebars stay on, and stay protected. This bike travel case is collapsible too so you can stow it when it’s not in use.

Kate’s Real Food bars Prices vary

These organic bars pack a lot of energy, but no artificial ingredients. We’ve tasted many of the flavors and have enjoyed each one. These are a tummy-friendly option for your next long ride.

Boyd Trailblazer wheels $1,650

Are they mountain bike wheels or gravel wheels? Both. The Boyd Trailblazers come in both a 29er and a 27.5 configuration, and can handle tires over 32 mm for gravel, and from 2.1-inch to 2.5-inch for mountain biking. At 1,375 grams for the pair (29er) and a 26 mm internal rim width, the Trailblazers could hit the racecourse or the multi-day adventure route.

Pactimo Divide wind jacket $107

Light, bright, and breathable, this nifty wind jacket stows in your back pocket with room to spare. It’s ideal for cool mornings that are sure to end warmer than they started.

GEAR YOU WANT

Continuous refinement yields enhanced enjoyment.

Trek Domane+ LT starting at $6,500

A Fazua drive system gives you a bit of extra boost when you need it. But otherwise, the Domane+ LT looks and feels like a regular road bike — a really svelte one at that.

Topeak Prepstation Pro $900

Fifty-five tools populate this rolling tool case. The trays swing out for easy access to each layer, and the wheels extend outward to stabilize the entire unit. The handle folds down, too, for easy storage.

Light & Motion Vya Pro Commuter light combo $100

Two hundred lumens up front, 100 lumens out back, and small enough to stash in your pocket when you reach your destination, these USB-rechargeable lights will become indispensable on your daily commute. The smart sensors detect movement and turn on and off automatically, too.

Bontrager Adventure Wool Blend Cycling Henley $90

A lightweight Merino blend combines with smart features like a three-button collar for venting, and a drop-tail design to keep the jersey covering what it should. Bikepacking? MTB? Gravel? Coffee Shop? Ready for all of the above.

Giro Camden MIPS $190

The entire back of the Camden features a massive, bright light to keep you visible on the roads. This comfy helmet looks stylish for your daily commute and has four vents you can adjust on the fly.

GEAR THAT’S COOL

Some of our favorites of 2020. We can hear your “oohs” and “aahs.”

Bontrager City Shopper bag $115

It connects to a wide variety of pannier racks and comes with a shoulder strap for easy loading in the grocery store. And the zipper top keeps everything contained within.

Hutchinson Override tires $65

Choose from 700x35mm, 38 mm, or 45 mm, and create your gravel adventure from there. The low center profile makes for low rolling resistance, while low profile side knobs bite in over rough roads and light gravel.

CeramicSpeed UFO Clean $30

It’s non-toxic, biodegradable, and actually works. UFO Clean is designed to prep chains for wax treatments, and even dissolves old wax from between chain rollers.

Fidlock Twist Bike Base and Bottle $40

The low-profile mount stays out of the way after your CX warmup lap is done. And if you’ve got a small frame, it’s easy to get your bottle in and out, since it moves sideways rather than upward.

E-Bike: A Guide to E-Bike Models, Technology & Riding Essentials by Martin Haussermann $20

This handy book offers electric bike shoppers the essential guide to this exciting new way of riding a bike from features, benefits, pros and cons, and the best ways to take advantage of motor-assisted cycling.

Get your VeloNews 2020 Gear Issue now.