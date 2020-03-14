Colin Strickland’s Allied Able for The Mid South

Colin Strickland, winner of the 2019 Dirty Kanza, is among the favorites for The Mid South, being held March 14 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He'll be racing this new-graphic Allied Able with matching new Rapha Meteor x Allied kit. More than 2,000 racers signed up for the 100-mile race on the burnt-orange clay roads, but fewer than that will take the start because of the coronavirus. For the design, Strickland provided designers references from the hills around his home in Austin, Texas.