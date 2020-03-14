Surf through the gallery for a closer look at Strickland’s bike.

The new Rapha kit matches the Allied Able paint. Photo: Ben Delaney
Strickland’s Allied Able on the eve of The Mid South. Photo: Ben Delaney
The topography-inspired graphics carry from bike to kit. Photo: Ben Delaney
You don’t see too many aero road bars on gravel bikes. But Strickland isn’t every gravel rider. Photo: Ben Delaney
Willing and…. Photo: Ben Delaney
Strickland checked out part of the course Friday, and the soil left its telltale marks. Photo: Ben Delaney
Strickland uses Shimano GRX gravel components, but a Dura-Ace crank for the power meter. Photo: Ben Delaney
Where’s the chainstay? Look up. Photo: Ben Delaney
Shimano’s GRX derailleur has a clutch to minimize chainslap over the rough stuff. Photo: Ben Delaney
One ring to rule them all. Your results may vary. Photo: Ben Delaney
A toothy mud tire for the rear. Photo: Ben Delaney
But a lower-profile Specialized tire for the front. Photo: Ben Delaney
Co2 at the ready. Photo: Ben Delaney
Colorful topography faded into the marquee color of The Mid South. Photo: Ben Delaney