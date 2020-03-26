Best women’s road bike gear for 2020

Get kitted out in the best road cycling apparel of the year.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

S-Works Evade with ANGi | $275

The Evade packs a lot: aerodynamics, minimal weight, high safety standards, comfort, and connectedness. It features the lightest weight version of MIPS available, and Specialized’s own ANGi Crash Sensor — which pairs with Specialized’s app (and also with Strava) to provide GPS activity tracking and texts your emergency contacts when the helmet sensor detects a crash.

Smith Attack ChromaPop Sunglasses | $259

Smith’s Attack glasses are an evolution of the popular Pivlocks, with a larger field of vision and a better lens-changing system. The ChromaPop lens has fantastic clarity and color definition, and the glasses include a lighter-colored lens too. The MAG interchangeable system uses magnets to quickly and easily remove the arms — without the twisting or bending that causes fears of breakage.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Castelli Promessa Jersey | $80

Super soft and breathable, the Promessa Jersey excels on hot rides. The front of the jersey is stretchy, while the back has enough structure to maintain shape when your pockets fill up. It’s a classically feminine look that doesn’t sacrifice performance. Three stow pockets and one, small, zippered pocket give you enough space to carry what you need.

Machines for Freedom Endurance Bib | $235

A women-owned apparel company that showcases bodies we don’t often see in advertisements (especially cycling-specific marketing) is worth our attention. The aptly named Endurance bib offers a supportive chamois that’s designed to accommodate a wide range of sit bone widths, a compressive, 7.5-inch inseam short, and panels cut to provide a figure-flattering silhouette.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Shimano S-Phyre RC9 W | $425

While they aren’t the lightest shoes on the market, Shimano’s RC9 shoes check all the other boxes on the halo list. They’re super stiff and have a comfortable, well-structured upper with plenty of perforation to keep you comfortable when things heat up. The dual BOA closure lets you dial in the fit, and easily make micro adjustments on the fly.

Get your VeloNews 2020 Gear Issue now.