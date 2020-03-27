Best men’s gravel gear for 2020

Look sharp while riding rocks in our favorite apparel selections for the year.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

LEM MotivAir Helmet | $225

A full-carbon exoskeleton keeps this lid light and adds strength over low-density foam. At 220 grams for a medium, it is light but not the absolute lightest on the market, while its airy design keeps your head cool. Comes in six color options.

Roka Matador Mirrored Lens Sunglasses | $195

A unique aesthetic belies plenty of benefits to the rider, like distortion-free lenses that provide clear views, regardless of head position. The temple arms on these 29 gram shades feature titanium cores, so you can bend them to your head’s shape. And the Geko material on the nosepiece keeps the glasses firmly planted even when you’re sweaty. Go ahead, shake your head as hard as you want to test it out.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Velocio Radiator Mesh Jersey | $139

Here’s the deal: this jersey is the best we have found for roasting-hot days. The Polartec Delta mesh material on the front makes it feel like you’re hardly wearing a jersey at all, yet the recycled fabric on the sleeves, and back, offer sun protection while holding shape at the pockets.

Specialized BG Grail | $40

Gloves are often overdone, or just done wrong, with excess material or annoying Velcro. Not here. These gloves are well balanced, with synthetic leather palms with minimal but well-designed padding; thin, breathable mesh backs; and soft nose wipes on the back of the thumb.

Castelli Endurance 2 Bibshorts | $159

These bibs hit the sweet spot of comfort and value, with a Progetto X2 Air Seamless chamois, mesh backing, and compression fabric that feels light and cool in the heat.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Bontrager GR2 Shoes | $140

Grippy, big lugs on a walkable sole speak to the hike-a-bike-friendly orientation of this gravel shoe. And laces, synthetic leather, and a rubberized ‘GnarGuard’ coating on the toes and heels speak to the designer’s sense of style and sense of humor.

Get your VeloNews 2020 Gear Issue now.