Sea Otter Classic rescheduled for October 1-4

The Sea Otter Classic has been rescheduled for October 1-4.

(BRAIN) — The 2020 Sea Otter Classic has been rescheduled to the first weekend in October. The event had originally been scheduled for April but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event will be held October 1-4 and will be preceded, as usual, by the Bicycle Leadership Conference, which will be Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Monterey. The BLC is produced by PeopleForBikes with the Sea Otter organization.

Frank Yohannan, Sea Otter’s president and CEO, told event sponsors of the new date in an email Tuesday afternoon. “Other than the date changes, the schedules for Sea Otter and BLC will remain essentially the same,” he said in the email.

“Based on many discussions we’ve had with our supporters, I expect the October Sea Otter Classic to be a huge success. We appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you in October!” he wrote.

Event organizers have posted a web FAQ with answers to questions about the date switch.

PeopleForBikes also issued a press release about the date change.

“The new dates won’t change the setting (the beautiful Monterey Plaza Hotel and Spa on Monterey Bay) or the attendee list (that includes some of the most successful, influential leaders of the North American bike business). The agenda will encourage insightful discussions of industry trends, while leaving plenty of time for networking, recreating and celebrating,” PeopleForBikes said.

“All registrations for the April BLC will automatically transfer to the September event. Registrants who are unable to attend in September should contact conference planner Meghan Carr (meghan@bicycleconference.com) to request a refund,” the release said.