Panda POV: Racing The Mid South
The 2020 edition of The Mid South gravel race was held in challenging conditions, as wet skies turned the 104-mile course to deep mud, and the rapidly spreading coronavirus upended people’s lives.
Amanda ‘The Panda’ Nauman (SDG-Muscle Monster), winner of the 2018 race, was back to contest for the win.
Follow along on her journey as she gets into Stillwater, Oklahoma a few days early to pre-ride the course, and then gets up early in a lightning storm to prepare for the race.