Panda POV: Racing The Mid South

VIDEO: Amanda 'The Panda' Nauman won the 100-mile Oklahoma gravel race in 2018 race, and she returns to Stillwater to contest for the win.

The 2020 edition of The Mid South gravel race was held in challenging conditions, as wet skies turned the 104-mile course to deep mud, and the rapidly spreading coronavirus upended people’s lives.

Amanda ‘The Panda’ Nauman (SDG-Muscle Monster), winner of the 2018 race, was back to contest for the win.

Follow along on her journey as she gets into Stillwater, Oklahoma a few days early to pre-ride the course, and then gets up early in a lightning storm to prepare for the race.