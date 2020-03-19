VN Podcast: How COVID-19 has impacted daily life in France and Spain

In this week's episode we check in with Andrew Hood and James Startt to see what daily life is like in Spain and France amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we continue our reporting on the impact of coronavirus COVID-19 on the cycling world.

Andrew Hood chimes in from Spain, where the government has closed down most services and even prevented cyclists from riding outdoors. And James Startt calls in from Paris after finishing coverage of Paris-Nice.

With the biggest races canceled, it’s time to ask some big questions about our sport in the age of quarantine. Should the biggest races come back this year, or should they take a hiatus? What role does cycling play in our lives, and how will we, as fans, adapt to going without it for weeks or months?

