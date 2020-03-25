The Grind: Let’s race tomorrow, and buy drinks for healthcare workers

Nurses, doctors, EMTs, and firefighters are truly grinding it out right now. Let's say thanks.

The Grind is a weekly column on gravel racing, gear, and culture.

Gravel family, here’s a suggestion: Let’s race on Zwift tomorrow, and ‘pay’ for it by Venmo’ing money to healthcare workers.

I’ve felt a lot of things in the last couple of weeks as the coronavirus has raced around the world: scared, sad, frustrated, and helpless, among them. I have asked folks in healthcare what we can do to help.

“Stay the hell home,” said my friend Anthony Carcella, who is an ER PA and husband of VeloNews art director Heidi Carcella. “And save some toilet paper for the rest of us.”

Okay, check.

But what else? I don’t know how to fix a healthcare system. But I do know how to ride a bike, and how to buy somebody a drink. And right now, it seems, this is a fine time to say thanks to anybody working in healthcare or who is otherwise on the front lines with sick people. Nurses, doctors, EMTs, firefighters… these people are out there working their asses off in dangerous conditions.

So here’s my proposal: If you’re on Zwift, which I recommend now more than ever, meet me for the ZHR Hare & Hounds Race at noon MDT / 2 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. GMT on Thursday, March 26. And before you sign up for that, Venmo a healthcare worker some money to buy themselves a drink or two.

The Hare & Hounds handicapped format is cool because four groups start at staggered times and chase each other while working together. It feels like a gravel race that way. The event is put on by the British ZHR club, who I checked-in with yesterday. They’re down with the program. Zwift is currently slammed with requests, so the event name probably won’t say VeloNews or Healthcare Drinks or anything, but just jump in, and we can chat inside the game.

Don’t know a healthcare worker’s Venmo? Now is a good time to find out. Also, here are a few of our friends and family from VeloNews.

Pick a name, and send ’em $10, or whatever you feel is appropriate.

California – Janet Uhde, ER MD – @Janet-Uhde

California – Samira Lopez, RN – @samira-lopez

California – Sarah Swan, RN – @Sara-Swan-5

Arkansas – Nicole Delaney, Urgent Care PA – @NicoleBDelaney

New Mexico – Ty Camp, Firefighter and EMT – @TyDCamp

New Mexico – Tim Erwin, Radiologist – @Tim-Erwin-5

Rhode Island – Breanna Lepore, RN – @Breanna-Rae

Pennsylvania – Judy McCollum, RN – @Judy-McCollum-2

Massachusetts – Jamie Santos, ER PA – @Jamie-santos913

Colorado – Charlie Suthard, EMT – @Charlie-Suthard

Colorado – Josh Messer, MD – @Josh-Messer-5

Colorado – Sean McMillan, Radiologist – @Sean-McMillan-8

Colorado – Will Jensen, Palliative Care Chaplain – @williamhjensen

Colorado – Candace Hullermann, RN, CNL – @CandaceHullermann

Colorado – Christi Goettsche, ICU RN – @Christi-Goettsche

Colorado – Russell Harding, Paramedic – @Angela-Harding-16

Colorado – Kerri Madden, PA – @Kerrialicia

Colorado – Stephanie Boisvert, PA – @Stephanie-Boisvert-1

Colorado – Tim Arnold, Licensed Social Worker – @cheetahsound

Colorado – Jessica Gadberry, PA – @Jessica-Gadberry

Is it weird to send money to someone you don’t know? Well, these people work every day helping people they don’t know, so I think it will work just fine. (Also, yes, I realize bars and restaurants are closed, so this will be an at-home thing.)

Not on Venmo? You can fix that in about two minutes.

Alternatively, you can also order delivery of food like bagels and cream cheese to local hospitals. That just takes a bit of your own initiative.

If this format works, maybe we can expand it into a longer event on a coming weekend.

Thanks for your consideration.

Know somebody who should be on this list? Email me their info at ben@velonews.com and I’ll add them in.