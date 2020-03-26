PYSO, ep. 45: Justin Williams on cycling style and culture

"To me, being an athlete is three things," Williams says. "It is being accessible and a great example to people who follow you. It is showing up and looking the part. And it is performing when it is time to perform."

Bobby and Gus bring you a change of pace from all the COVID-19 news with a great interview with American racer Justin Williams.

Introducing him a “the #1 positive vibe guy,” Gus brings on the founder of the Legion of Los Angeles cycling team.

Williams talks about how he got into cycling as a 13-year-old as a way to bond with his dad, who is from Belize, and how he wore a U.S. Postal Service skinsuit that he got from Tony Cruz, to group rides.

Williams also talks about his love of design, and how we wants his cycling team to stand for something more than just bike racing.

Take a tip from Williams, and make sure you look good as you Put Your Sock On.