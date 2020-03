PYSO, ep. 44: Coronavirus and grassroots racing

Canceled pro races will come back, eventually. But what effect will canceled races have at the grassroots level?

Special guest Rich Hincapie, president of Hincapie Sportswear and grassroots event organizer, comes on the show to discuss the massive effect the coronavirus is having on cycling events around globe.

Bobby and Gus hope that PYSO going forward will be able to provide a little light and laughter in tough times.

On this episode, Bobby and Gus celebrate the last bit of racing at Paris-Nice, before looking up the road with Rich.