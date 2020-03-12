PYSO, ep 43: Coronavirus continues to shape cycling

Bobby and Gus talk about what everybody is talking about — the global pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to roil the globe, reshaping professional cycling along with so much else.

Bobby and Gus speak with American Larry Warbasse, who was one of the many riders temporarily trapped in the mid-race closure of the UAE Tour.

Before talking about the racing — or the lack thereof — Bobby takes a moment to recognize the passing of his friend and former Team Sky colleague Nicholas Portal, who died March 3 of a heart attack.

It’s not a light episode this week. It’s time to Put Your Socks On.