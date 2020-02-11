Fast Talk, ep. 97: Are you stretching too much?

Human Vortex Training owner Menachem Brodie and Red Bull athlete Payson McElveen come on the show to talk about incorporating stretching into training.

Are you stretching? Are you stretching too much? The core of Fast Talk episode 97 delves into the short and long term effects of stretching, differentiates between the athletes in various disciplines that should be stretching more, and who should be stretching less.

You can lose power and performance capability if you are over or under the optimal length for any given muscle. We discuss yoga and the appropriate way to practice it.

Our primary guest is Menachem Brodie, the owner of Human Vortex Training. Menachem has over a decade of strength training and coaching experience. He has coached at a high level in cycling, and he began in his own cycling career as a strength and skill sports competitor. It was only after injury that he found cycling, and then he merged his strength training background with his new passion for cycling to bring those worlds together.

In today’s episode, Menachem tests Trevor’s flexibility, which is awkward and painful, but you can try it as well.

Also on the podcast to speak with us about the ways he integrates stretching into his training and racing is Red Bull athlete Payson McElveen. Payson is a two-time marathon MTB national champion, a budding star in the gravel racing world, and hosts of the podcast “The Adventure Stache.”

Now, don’t get all bent out of shape, let’s make you fast!