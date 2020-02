UAE Tour Stage 5: Pogačar wins second assault on Jebel Hafeet, Yates in control of overall

Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) outsprinted Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) at the end of the final 10.8 kilometre climb for the UAE Tour stage 5 win.

“It was an amazing win. On the climb I tried to attack over five times, but I saw Yates was strong so I played it smart and waited for the sprint. I started the sprint quite early because I knew the last corner was crucial.”

Adam Yates, who soloed to a stage 3 win and into the lead of the general classification atop the same climb, maintains his control of the overall.

Yates kept close watch on Pogačar all day, and the two were part of a select group at the front of the final ascent.

The day’s break of five men, which included the American Larry Warbasse (AG2R-La Mondiale), formed at five kilometers, and got as much as a six minute advantage.

They held the leader’s jersey group until 2km into the final climb.

Pogačar and Yates neutralized an attack on the Jebel Hafeet climb at 3.5km to go, and then the two leaders launched their own attack at 2.5km out, taking a select group with them.

Alexey Lutsenko was first to surge to the line, only to be beaten by a well-timed bike throw by Pogačar.

“I saw the gap in the last meters and I threw the bike and won in the end. The whole team worked perfectly today. This was my first big goal of the year and a home win for the team is really incredible,” said the stage-winner.

GC leader Yates finished third, awarded the same time.

Pogačar managed to regain six seconds on Yates as a result of a time bonus for the stage win.

Yates leads Pogačar by just over a minute, with two, flat stages remaining.

Riders will tackle a flat, 158km circuit in Abu Dhabi, in Friday’s sixth stage.