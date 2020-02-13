Tour Colombia: Molano takes second consecutive win from a bunch sprint

After three stages, Jonathan Caicedo continues in the leaders jersey, earned on the first stage.

Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) sprints to another win in stage 3 of the Tour Colombia, ahead of Edwin Ávila (Israel Start-Up Nation), and Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

With two stage wins, Molano moves into fifth overall.

“The stage [on Wednesday] the win came to me, but today, it was very difficult. But I had a lot of confidence and in the end I think I expect a lot… But the confidence that I gained yesterday was the most important thing for me today.”

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) retains the leader’s jersey, as there was no change at the top of the general classification. His EF Pro Cycling teammates maintain the same time.

The top five positions for today’s stage were all taken by Colombians. Egan Bernal (Team INEOS) is 46 seconds back, in eighth overall.

Stage 3 was contested over 177.7km course, with three, fourth-category climbs. The race traveled through Nairo Quintana’s (Arkéa–Samsic) home town Tunja before tackling the Alto del Moral.

An early, five-man break — with 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Team INEOS), and veteran Óscar Sevilla (Medellín) — was not given much leash. Another attack, coming at 50km, which included Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates) was also quickly neutralized.

A counter-break immediately started building a gap, and four riders got as much as 2:35 on the peloton

Jonathan Caicedo, wanting to defend his lead, took to the front and was aided by his EF Pro Cycling team.

After the last, non-categorized climb, the nearly 35km run-in heated up when Movistar took over the pursuit.

Shortly after, EF Pro Cycling once again came to the front, to ensure control of the top GC positions.

After his second consecutive victory, Molano was nearly speechless, “I don’t have words. I have taken advantage of this opportunity and to be honest these stages have been very difficult, complicated level, but my team did a spectacular job – Christian, Andres and Fabio was impressive. I think that helped me a lot, to have the help from riders with that much experience that deliver me, that gives me a lot of motivation.”

Stage 4 on Friday, at 180km, is another rolling day, with smaller categorized climbs, and has some of the route in common with stage 2.

Stage 3 Results

1. Sebastián Molano (col): 3:57:00

2. Edwin Ávila (col): at S.T.

3. Álvaro Hodeg (col): at S.T.

General Classification

1. Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling): 7:27:10

2. Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling): at S.T.

3. Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling): at S.T.