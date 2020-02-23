Ruta del Sol stage 5: Teuns wins TT as Fuglsang secures GC victory

Dylan Teuns won the final individual time trial as Jakob Fuglsang defended his lead in the GC to win the overall.

Jakob Fuglsang defended his 2019 overall title at Spain’s Ruta del Sol on Sunday, winning the five-day race for the second time in as many years.

Fuglsang (Astana) finished second place in the stage 5 time individual trial behind Belgian Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren), with Alexander Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) rounding out the podium.

“Of course, for me it was important to keep the jersey but with a short and intense TT, you have to give everything and I didn’t want to take too many risks on the descent so to finish second, I am really happy,” Fuglsang said after the win. “I hope it will be a good season and starting like this with a good result here gives me confidence and I can now work towards my next goals.”

The margin of victory was painfully small for Teuns in the hilly 13-kilometer race, and he crossed the line less than one second ahead of Fuglsang. The final stage upended the final standings in the general classification, with Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) falling from second to third place overall, and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) advancing from third into second place.

American Brandon McNulty, who was sitting in 10th position following Saturday’s penultimate stage, advanced up to seventh place overall with a strong ride. McNulty was fifth on the stage.

The victory bodes well for Fuglsang’s 2020 ambitions. In 2019 he cruised to victory at Ruta del Sol without winning a single stage; this year he dominated the race, winning two stages and finishing second twice.

Fulgsang will again tackle a full slate of hilly classics races in the spring before racing the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.

“I am really happy that I could repeat my overall win here,” Fuglsang said. “It’s amazing to start the season by winning this race again. Last year I had the best season of my career so far and I hope that repeating this win means I can do the same again.”

Ruta del Sol stage 5 Mijas – Mijas (13km)

Dylan Teuns, Bahrain-McLaren, 17:57 Jakob Fuglsang, at s.t. Alex Edmondson, Mitchelton-Scott, at 0:02 Pello Bilbao, Bahrain-McLaren, at 0:03 Brandon McNulty, UAE-Team Emirates, at 0:09 Ion Izagirre, Astana, at 0:17 Jack Haig, Mitchelton-Scott, at 0:24 Chris Harper, Jumbo-Visma, at 0:31 Nelson Oliveria, Movistar, at 0:32 Sonny Colbrelli, Bahrain-McLaren, at 0:36

Final General Classification