Ruta del Sol stage 4: Jack Haig tops Fuglsang in Granada

Australian Jack Haig tops Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa in Granada to win the fourth stage. Fuglsang maintains his lead in the overall.

Australian Jack Haig outfoxed Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) to win Saturday’s Queen stage of Ruta del Sol into Granada.

Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) matched Fuglsang and Landa on the soaring Category 1 climb of Alto de Purche, then marked his rivals on the flat run-in to the finish. He waited for Landa to open the sprint with 200 meters to go, and then came over Fuglsang in the waning meters to take his first victory of 2020.

“A big group went away, Astana controlled most of the day, and once we got close to the Granada city the pace ramped up, and then it was a full on race up the final climb,” Haig said. “I felt tired but nervous for the sprint.”

Fuglsang maintained his lead in the general classification and fended off attacks from Landa, Haig, and American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) on the soaring climb. His searing accelerations on the climb dropped overnight rivals Marc Soler (Movistar) and the Bahrain-McLaren duo Pello Bilbao and Dylan Teuns.

McNulty rode impressively in the final climb, accelerating into the front group alongside Fuglsang, Landa, and Haig. The young American attacked the leaders twice before fading just a few hundred meters from the summit.

The 2020 Ruta del Sol concludes Sunday with a short 13-kilometer individual time trial in Cala del Mijas.

Ruta del Sol stage 4: Villanueva Mesia – Granada

Jack Haig, Mitchelton-Scott, 3:07:35 Jakob Fuglsang, Astana Mikel Landa, Bahrain-McLaren, both at s.t. Ion Izagirre, Astana, at 0:27 Brandon McNulty, UAE-Team Emirates, at s.t. Dylan Teuns, Bahrain-McLaren, at 1:14 Marc Soler, Movistar Alvaro Cuadros, Caja Rural-Seguros Harm Vanhoucke, Lotto-Soudal Pello Bilbao, Bahrain-McLaren, all at s.t.

General Classification after 4 stages