Ruta del Sol: Jakob Fuglsang takes first stage

The overall winner of the 2019 Vuelta a Andalucía climbed to victory in stage 1 of the 2020 edition.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team), won the opening stage of the 2020 Ruta del Sol riding away from the bunch, with only Mikel Landa (Bahrain – McLaren) in close pursuit on the final, cobbled climb.

At 45km, an 11-man break started to crumble, when the three-minute gap incited a chase.

Two—and then three hopefuls—were re-joined by a group of four more riders. But, at the base of the final climb, the break was caught.

Loïc Vliegen (ProTeam Circus – Wanty Gobert) attacked the main group, with 15km to go, gaining 30 seconds.

Mikel Landa bridged to Vliegen, with Jakob Fuglsang on his wheel, the three gaining 53 seconds on the chase group of ten.

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain – McLaren) continued to lead the ragged chase, which included Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain – McLaren), as Vliegen was caught.

The winning attack was launched on a steep ramp, inside of 150m to the line, with the Dane taking six seconds from the Spaniard.

Fuglsang, on his first win of the 2020 season, acknowledged the pressure is now on.

“It is always nice to start the season with a win. The team did an amazing job, and as Landa attacked we knew we couldn’t wait so I followed him. It will be difficult to defend the jersey as we have just 6 riders here, but of course we will do our best. I want to thank my whole team for their support.”

Landa, debuting for Bahrain-McLaren, was excited before the start, “I want to kick off the season well and to work with my new teammates. I have already participated at Ruta del Sol several times and, as usual, it’s a complete and tough race with good teams and excellent riders who have already shown that they are in good condition. It’s my first race, so one of the objectives is to check my preparation, and if I have the opportunity to win, I will certainly not back down”.

Also known as the Vuelta a Andalucía, Fuglsang was the overall winner of the 2019 edition.

Stage 2, on Thursday, is 198km. The first part of the route has little elevation change, before rolling over a few, short climbs. Look for teams to be lining up for their sprinters to take the stage.

Stage 1

1. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team): 4:11:08

2. Mikel Landa (Bahrain – McLaren): at 0:06

3. Dylan Teuns (Bahrain – McLaren): at 0:25

General Classification

1. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team): 4:11:08

2. Mikel Landa (Bahrain – McLaren): at 0:06

3. Dylan Teuns (Bahrain – McLaren): at 0:25