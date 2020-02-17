Higuita secures overall at Tour Colombia, Martinez takes final stage

EF Pro Cycling wrap up dominant week with three riders on an all-Latin American podium and three stage wins.

EF Pro Cycling wrapped up a dominant week at Tour Colombia with Sergio Higuita taking the overall victory in his home country and Colombian teammate Danny Martinez taking the final stage.

The American team filled the podium for the general classification, with Martinez placing second overall and Ecuadorian Jonathan Caicedo taking third.

“Last year I was riding for another team in Europe, but I was dreaming that I would one day race in front of my home country,” Higuita said. “Last year it was only a dream to one day win this race. It’s an incredible feeling to cap off all the hard work the team did this week.”

The final stage finished atop Alto del Verjón and saw Tour de France champion Egan Bernal – who started the day fourth overall – fighting the EF Pro Cycling team for the podium slots.

A small group stuck together through the ascent of the 3,290m summit finish, however it all came down to the final kilometer, with Martinez kicking late for the win, followed by Higuita, with Bernal taking third on the stage and having to settle for fourth overall.

Martinez kicked late to take the third stage win of the race for his team. Photo: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images

Having also won the opening stage team time trial and netted Friday’s stage into Santa Rosa de Viterbo with Higuita, Martinez’s final stage win gave EF Pro Cycling its hat trick of victories. The team had dominated much of the racing throughout the week with a team that included three Colombians, Ecuadorian Caicedo, and Americans Tejay van Garderen and Lawson Craddock. The return of Rigoberto Uran to racing after crashing hard in last year’s Vuelta a Espana was further icing on the cake.

“What we saw today was incredible. Incredible teamwork by the team in Colombia, incredible effort by the riders. I’m so happy for Dani on the stage win and Sergio taking the overall,” team boss Jonathan Vaughters said. “That was instinctive, impressive racing all week in Colombia.”

Higuita’s GC win is the first of his career, having placed second overall at the 2019 Amgen Tour of California. He also took a stage victory at last year’s Vuelta. The Medellin born 22-year-old’s victory in his home country will only add to the fervor around the sport in Colombia, with the race drawing huge crowds and media attention.

“We have three Colombians on our team and they must be really proud racing in front of their home crowd. It’s surprising how many cheers I get here,” Tejay van Garderen said. “I’m not Colombian, but they just have such a passion for cycling that anyone racing here, they will chant for you.”

Stage 6 Top 3

Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling): 04:24 Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling): +00:02 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos): +00:03

Final GC