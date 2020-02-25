Want to win a $10,000 aero bike? Here’s how:

Triathlete magazine is giving away a $10,000 aero bike. Here's how you can win it.

VeloNews‘s partner publication, Triathlete magazine is holding a contest this month to win a Quintana Roo PRxis2 triathlon bike with Shimano Ultegra Di2 components and Hed Vanquish 6GP wheels. The retail value of the bicycle is $10,495, and the bicycle is featured on the cover of the publication’s March/April print issue. For information on how to win the bike, click here.

Triathlete’s print issue features the first annual Design Awards, which recognizes 20 product innovators for excellence in design. Triathlete’s panel of experts considered the most impactful entrepreneurs and designers of the past year. Present in the awards ar Eric Min, CEO and co-founder of Zwift, alongside 19 other innovators in cycling and multisport.

Triathlete’s Design Awards issue and bike giveaway kicks off a year of new, reconsidered triathlon gear reviews. The magazine’s past Buyer’s Guide special issue will be replaced with year-round, monthly online gear reviews of multisport product categories. All the triathlon gear that Triathlete reviews will be individually tested by a diverse panel of expert gear reviewers, making Triathlete’s gear reviews the most trusted in the sport.

“Triathlete’s online buyer’s guides are the sport’s ultimate gear bible for new triathletes and for those upgrading in pursuit of their best tri season yet,” said Editor-in-Chief Kelly O’Mara.