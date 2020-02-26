VN Podcast: Nairo Quintana’s new French flair; saving the Beti Bike Bash

Nairo Quintana is turning heads with his new French team, Arkéa-Samsic. Plus, how did the Beti Bike Bash save itself from cancellation?

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we discuss Nairo Quintana’s thrilling start to the 2020 season with his new French team, Arkéa-Samsic.

James Startt was there to see Quintana drop everyone on the slopes of Mont Ventoux at the recent le Tour de la Provence, and has some information on why Quintana seems to be thriving with his new French team. Startt also discusses the Arkea team, and what Quintana’s signing means to the French outfit.

Then, Betsy Welch joins the podcast to discuss her recent story on the Beti Bike Bash festival, the all-women’s mountain bike racing in Colorado. Now in its 11th year, the Beti Bike Bash is a low-stress race that has introduced numerous cyclists to organized competition. In 2019 the event almost ceased after it faced a sponsorship crush. Welch explains how the event came back from the brink.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.