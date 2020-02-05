VN Podcast: Making sense of the CADF report; Cameron Wurf interview

On this week's episode of The VeloNews Podcast we check in with Ironman racer Cameron Wurf who has rejoined the WorldTour with Team Ineos. Before that, we discuss the CADF report on Astana.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we discuss the report by the CADF that allegedly tied Astana riders Jakob Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko to banned doctor Michele Ferrari.

What information is in the report and what information is left out? How much weight should we give this document? Fred and Andy discuss the strong and weak parts of this news story.

In more positive news, we catch up with Australian rider Cameron Wurf, who has decided to rejoin the WorldTour after racing for five seasons as an elite Ironman triathlete. Wurf still plans to race the Ironman World Championships in Kona. But before that, he is going to log some hard miles with Team Ineos.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.