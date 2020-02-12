VN Podcast: Amity Rockwell on winning Dirty Kanza; how far can Remco Evenepoel go?

Amity Rockwell joins the VeloNews Podcast to discuss Dirty Kanza, gravel cycling's sponsorship market, and what it's like to be the only female rider on a group ride. Plus, we hear from contributor James Startt about Remco Evenepoel's impressive win in Argentina.

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we sit down with Dirty Kanza 200 winner Amity Rockwell to discuss gravel racing, women’s racing, and other topics.

Rockwell was not one of the favorites to win last year’s Dirty Kanza, however she rode a consistent and near flawless race, and took the lead in the final push to the finish line. Rockwell retells her story of victory, and explains the impact that winning Dirty Kanza had on her cycling career.

Rockwell also talks about her cycling experiences in Northern California, where she is often the one of the only women in the local group ride. She discusses the good and bad behavior she sees in group ride settings, and how male cyclists can do a better job of respecting the strong women in the group.

Before we hear from Rockwell, Fred Dreier sits down with new VeloNews contributor James Startt to talk about Belgian wunderkind Remco Evenepoel. Startt interviewed Evenepoel at the recent Vuelta a San Juan and saw, firsthand, how Evenepoel won the race. What did the win mean for Evenepoel?

Startt also spoke to many riders and directors about the racing culture in South America.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.