VeloNews to produce the Official Guide to the 2020 Giro d’Italia

The Official Guide to the 2020 Giro d’Italia will be published in the May issue of VeloNews magazine

In an exclusive agreement with RCS Sport, VeloNews, America’s leading bike racing media brand, will produce the North American edition of the Official Guide to the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

RCS Sport, the race’s owner and event producer, has extended exclusive rights to VeloNews to publish the official online and print guides to the world’s most important Italian cycling event. The Official Guide to the 2020 Giro d’Italia will be published in the May issue of VeloNews magazine, which subscribers receive beginning March 25th. The issue arrives on newsstands on April 14th. The VeloNews.com guide to the Giro publishes online, here, in early May.

The Official VeloNews Giro Guide will be every cycling fan’s essential daily guide for all 21 stages of the Giro d’Italia, with course maps and schematics, stage-by-stage profiles, timetables, previews of all 22 teams and bios on the top contenders, overviews of their bikes and gear, tech reports on rider and team equipment choices for key stages, and pre-race analysis from the VeloNews editorial staff on the teams and riders vying for the coveted maglia rosa.

Founded in 1909 and now in its 103rd year, the Giro d’Italia begins on Saturday, May 9 in Budapest, Hungary, and finishes Sunday, May 31 in Milan, traversing nearly 3,600 km over 23 days. Each stage will be televised live world-wide, to an estimated audience of 250 million viewers, making the Giro the second most-watched cycling race after the Tour de France. In the United States, live coverage will air on the online sports broadcasters fuboTV and FloBikes.

Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

VeloNews Editor-in-Chief Fred Dreier said, “The 2020 Giro will be a thrilling race for the well-rounded nature of its field. The top GC-riders as well as the best sprinters will be in attendance, including Peter Sagan. There’s also the exciting Grand Tour debut of Remco Evenepoel, Richard Carapaz’s defense of his 2019 victory, and the dogged pursuit of the maglia rosa by Vincenzo Nibali to keep readers engaged throughout the entire race.”

Added RCS Sport Sales Director Matteo Mursia, “VeloNews is the world’s leading bicycle racing media brand so they are a natural partner for our beloved Giro d’Italia, whose visibility grows every year on the international stage. The VeloNews Official Guide to the Giro d’Italia is required for anyone seeking to reach the most passionate cycling fans and participants.”