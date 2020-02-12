VeloNews and Bicycle Retailer & Industry News renew Sea Otter partnership through 2022

Pocket Outdoor Media, publisher of VeloNews and Bicycle Retailer & Industry News, has extended its sponsorship of the Sea Otter Classic cycling festivals through 2022. As an Official Media Partner of Sea Otter, VeloNews and Bicycle Retailer & Industry News will continue to promote the Sea Otter Classic to the widest consumer and trade audience in the event’s history.

This partnership means that Sea Otter’s Festival Guide will reach 7 million cyclists, triathletes, cycling brands, and cycling industry professionals each year. The print and digital editions of the guide will reach 8,000 Bicycle Retailer subscribers, over 23,000 VeloNews magazine readers, and millions more through Pocket Outdoor Media’s online and social network audience.

The Guide will be mailed to Bicycle Retailer’s 8,000 subscribers with its April 1 issue as well as the more than 23,000 paid subscribers to VeloNews. It will also be included in VeloNews newsstand distribution in April.

Photo: Sean Cope

“Thanks to our partnership with Pocket Outdoor Media, Sea Otter will touch more than 20 million consumers over the next three years,” said Frank Yohannan, President and CEO of the Sea Otter Classic. “Our team at Sea Otter is thrilled to have the continued support of the best media brands in sports,” he said.

Robin Thurston, Pocket Outdoor Media’s CEO, said, “Providing each of our partners with a powerful stage to tell their story is a focus of our media brands. Sea Otter is an iconic event with a 30-year history, and we are proud to be able to deliver their Festival Guide to the largest audience possible, a blend of cycling consumers and trade professionals, through VeloNews and Bicycle Retailer & Industry News.”

Photo: Sean Cope

Bicycle Retailer has produced the Sea Otter Guide for almost a decade. “Last year’s partnership was a strong success both for Sea Otter and for our partner brands,” said Tommy O’Hare, Pocket Outdoor Media’s Senior Vice President of Business Development. “The Sea Otter Classic is the most important cycling event in North America today, and there’s no better way to reach its consumers than through the Guide.”.