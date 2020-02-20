USA Cycling announces Team USA Well-Being program

Pro-bono services will be offered to support the mental, physical, and emotional health of Team USA athletes.

USA Cycling recognizes the importance of the mental, physical and emotional health of Team USA athletes and, inspired by the groundbreaking program launched by USA Weightlifting, is now offering pro-bono services to support the overall well-being of USA Cycling Team athletes and contractors – junior, elite and retired. Confidential counseling and mental health services are now available for those who have suffered from trauma.

This includes exposure to actual or threatened death, serious injury, sexual assault, emotional abuse, physical abuse, bullying, violence, or other significant loss caused either accidentally or intentionally at any time in an athlete’s life. Exposure includes direct involvement in the event, witnessing the event or in some cases, becoming aware of the event having happened to a loved one or close associate. The trauma suffered does not have to be sport-specific.

USA Cycling will also make these services available for USA Cycling Team athletes and contractors suffering from addictions and depression related to their participation in cycling and will support those suffering from a diagnosed mental health disorder.

Resources for Individuals Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts

Need to talk to someone right now? Call 1-800-273-8255 or chat online at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Well-Being Resources

Please visit USA Cycling’s Member Well-Being page to access a range of well-being resources.