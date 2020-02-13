USA Cycling announces roster for 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

The three-time UCI World Champion Women’s Team Pursuit squad will be looking to earn another rainbow jersey.

USA Cycling announced the roster for the 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championships, in Berlin, Germany, February 26 through March 1, 2020.

Jennifer Valente (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling p/b Sho-Air) and Emma White (Rally Cycling) will both be returning to squad in 2020, but with the added power of reigning Women’s Time Trial World Champion Chloe Dygert (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling p/b Sho-Air), Lily Williams (Rally Cycling), and Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO) as the alternate.

Valente and Dygert were members of the winning 2018 Team Pursuit lineup that captured a third consecutive title in the event. This year’s lineup saw great success throughout the 2019-2020 season, with their most recent win in Milton, Canada at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup.

“The win in Canada was a great confidence boost, but we know the competition will be strong in Berlin, so we can’t let our guard down,” said Valente, USA Cycling National Team member, three-time World Champion and 2016 Olympic Silver medalist. “Our team is excited to represent the USA and this event will be our final chance to make a statement with Tokyo fast-approaching.”

Valente will also be in the spotlight in Berlin, taking on five events, most notably the Omnium. After her win at the final World Cup in Milton, Valente claimed the overall Omnium World Cup title. She will also take on the Points Race, Scratch Race, and the Madison with current Junior World Champion Megan Jastrab (Rally Cycling).

The sprinters have also had a great season so far. Madalyn Godby, of Colorado Springs, CO, scored two bronze medals at the last World Cup of the season in the Keirin and Match Sprint. Mandy Marquardt (Team Novo Nordisk) will be racing the Match Sprint with her best finish this year being fourth at the Minsk World Cup. Both Godby and Marquardt are looking to secure their spots in the Olympic Games with the World Championships being their final chance.

In September, Lambie broke the Individual Pursuit world record for the third time. Photo: Casey B. Gibson

This year, the U.S. men are looking to clean up across the Madison, Omnium, and Individual Pursuit events with Adrian Hegyvary (Texas Roadhouse Cycling), Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse Cycling), Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling), and Ashton Lambie (HUUB Wattbike Test Team) on the roster. The men’s team have all had many standout performances during the 2019-2020 Track season.

In September, Lambie broke the Individual Pursuit world record for the third time, and all four men medaled at the Pan American Games.

Women’s Roster

Chloe Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; TWENTY20 Pro Cycling p/b Sho-Air) | Individual Pursuit, Team Pursuit

Madalyn Godby (Colorado Springs, Colo.) | Keirin, Match Sprint

Megan Jastrab (Apple Valley, Calif.; Rally Cycling) | Madison

Mandy Marquardt (Allentown, Pa.; Team Novo Nordisk) | Match Sprint

Kendall Ryan (Ventura, Calif.; Team TIBCO) | Team Pursuit

Jennifer Valente (San Diego; TWENTY20 Pro Cycling p/b Sho-Air) | Madison, Omnium, Points Race, Scratch Race, Team Pursuit

Emma White (Duanesburg, N.Y.; Rally Cycling) | Team Pursuit

Lily Williams (Asheville, N.C.; Rally Cycling) | Team Pursuit

Men’s Roster

Adrian Hegyvary (Asheville, N.C.; Texas Roadhouse Cycling) | Madison

Daniel Holloway (Boulder, Colo.; Texas Roadhouse Cycling) | Madison

Gavin Hoover (Manhattan Beach, Calif.; Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) | Omnium, Scratch Race

Ashton Lambie (Lincoln, Neb.; HUUB Wattbike Test Team) | Individual Pursuit