UAE Tour Stage 4: Groenewegen nabs bunch sprint as Adam Yates maintains overall

The Dutch sprint star came around Gaviria and Ackermann during the closing meters, in a chaotic battle to the line.

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), followed the wheels of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and then Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) surging past the Colombian for the UAE Tour stage 4 win.

“The team did a very good job in the last 3k. We made a move there. They did a really strong lead-out to bring me to the last corner. Then I was on the wheel of Bennett and, yeah, it was a good position.”

Groenewegen, who has four individual Tour de France stage wins, had time for a post-up as Gaviria and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) crossed in second and third.

This was Groenewegen’s third win of the season after two stages at the Tour of Valencia.

“The first day I was not in the best position to make the sprint, but we saw that the speed was really good. So today was a little bit different. In the last corner, I was in really good position and we took the win so that’s really nice.”

Adam Yates, who soloed to victory and into the overall lead during stage 3, finished in the group without any changes to the general classification.

Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo) and Veljko Stojnic (Vini Zabu-KTM) escaped early in the day, and were able to put serious pressure on sprinters’ teams during the flat stage. The twosome put four minutes between the break an the main group, before their lead was determined to be a serious threat.

With Stojnic falling back to the peloton at 42km to go, Clarke pressed on through 30km, maintaining a two minute gap.

But, into strong cross- and headwinds Clarke’s advantage evaporated in the following 22km.

Inside of the 5km mark, Quickstep came to the front, along with UAE-Team Emirates and Mitchelton-Scott, to set up leadouts, before a 90-degree left turn preceding the home straight.

In a chaotic battle for position, Fernando Gaviria launched a little too late to hold on to Groenewegen’s surge, while Ackermann passed Bennett in the closing meters.

Stage 5 sees another ascent of Jebel Hafeet, where Adam Yates won stage 3, for another hill-top finish.