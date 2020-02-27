UAE Tour halted after five stages amid coronavirus threat

Teams at the UAE Tour have been informed that the race has been cancelled due to fears of coronavirus in the country.

The news was circulated online by the official team Twitter handles of Jumbo-Visma and Vini Zabú-KTM, both of which are participating in the event. Journalists on the ground at the event have confirmed the news.

The race has yet to put out an official statement on the news.

It appears that there could be cases of coronavirus among the race entourage. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that two soigneurs on the UAE-Emirates team were not feeling well. Fearing the worst, race officials then asked everyone to stay in their hotel rooms under lockdown.

Team officials said that riders and staffers will be tested, and they are clear of any symptoms, they will be allowed to return home. That could change overnight as officials on the ground reassess the situation.

The UAE has been monitoring the disease for the past few weeks.

According to a Gulf News news report, UAE officials have recorded 19 total cases of coronavirus in the country since late January. The government recorded six new cases of coronavirus this week, prompting the country to cancel flights in and out of Iran.

UAE is a major travel hub between China, Russia, and western Europe.

Please stay tuned to velonews.com as this story is evolving.