The UCI launches inaugural UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup

Comprising five rounds, the new series will kick off on in Monaco in early March, and conclude seven months later, in Barcelona.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced the launch of the UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup, in partnership with the World E-Bike Series Management (WES).

Comprising five rounds, the new series will kick off on March 6-7, in Monaco, and finish in Barcelona, Spain, on October 2-3.

The UCI included E-MTB in its regulations, in 2018. In 2019, the UCI it added the events in the WES to its International Mountain Bike Calendar.

On August 28, 2019, the first UCI E-Mountain Bike World Championships took place in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.

A growing number of E-MTB events are now being included on the UCI International Calendar, with some high-profile mountain bike cross-country athletes taking part, such as two-time Olympic Champion and five-time UCI World Champion Julien Absalon, three-time UCI World Championships medallist and former Junior UCI World Champion Nathalie Schneitter, and Olympic bronze medallist and seven-time UCI World Championships medallist Marco Aurelio Fontana.

E-mountain bikes have an electric motor that offers assistance while the rider turns the pedals. The motor has a maximum continuous rated power output of 250 watts and stops providing assistance at speeds in excess of 25 km/h.

UCI President David Lappartient: “It gives me great pleasure to launch the inaugural UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup, and I am thrilled that the UCI can bank on the recognized expertise of World E-Bike Series for its organization. The discipline now has a World Cup to go with the UCI World Championships, and I have every confidence in the development of E-MTB at the elite level and among amateur and recreational riders.”

2020 UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup Calendar:

6-7 March: Monaco

17-18 April: Ascona-Locarno (Switzerland)

5-6 June: Bologna (Italy)

11-12 September: TBD

2-3 October: Barcelona (Spain)