The UCI launches inaugural UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced the launch of the UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup, in partnership with the World E-Bike Series Management (WES).
Comprising five rounds, the new series will kick off on March 6-7, in Monaco, and finish in Barcelona, Spain, on October 2-3.
The UCI included E-MTB in its regulations, in 2018. In 2019, the UCI it added the events in the WES to its International Mountain Bike Calendar.
On August 28, 2019, the first UCI E-Mountain Bike World Championships took place in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.
A growing number of E-MTB events are now being included on the UCI International Calendar, with some high-profile mountain bike cross-country athletes taking part, such as two-time Olympic Champion and five-time UCI World Champion Julien Absalon, three-time UCI World Championships medallist and former Junior UCI World Champion Nathalie Schneitter, and Olympic bronze medallist and seven-time UCI World Championships medallist Marco Aurelio Fontana.
E-mountain bikes have an electric motor that offers assistance while the rider turns the pedals. The motor has a maximum continuous rated power output of 250 watts and stops providing assistance at speeds in excess of 25 km/h.
UCI President David Lappartient: “It gives me great pleasure to launch the inaugural UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup, and I am thrilled that the UCI can bank on the recognized expertise of World E-Bike Series for its organization. The discipline now has a World Cup to go with the UCI World Championships, and I have every confidence in the development of E-MTB at the elite level and among amateur and recreational riders.”
2020 UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Cup Calendar:
6-7 March: Monaco
17-18 April: Ascona-Locarno (Switzerland)
5-6 June: Bologna (Italy)
11-12 September: TBD
2-3 October: Barcelona (Spain)