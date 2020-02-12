SD Worx new title sponsor of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team

SD Worx will join the team as a co-sponsor for the 2020 season. From 2021, the women's team will continue under the name SD Worx Cycling Team.

Human resources services provider SD Worx has secured the future of the Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team for 2021-2024. The specialist in payroll and HR signed a four-year contract with the UCI Women’s WorldTour cycling team. SD Worx will join the team as a co-sponsor for the 2020 season. From 2021, the women’s team will continue under the name SD Worx Cycling Team.

“The fact that we managed to secure such a fantastic main sponsor for no less than four years within just a few months proves that we have done a great job in recent years”, states General Team Manager Erwin Janssen with satisfaction. “We believe it’s important to maintain an independent women’s team at the highest level. We are one of the few top teams not linked to a male world tour group, which means we can focus entirely on the women’s team.”

Kobe Verdonck, CEO of SD Worx, commented, “The team is made up of top sportswomen of different nationalities. The level is extremely high, with some of the members preparing to defend their Olympic titles in Tokyo this year. The team reflects the values of SD Worx, too: diversity is high on our agenda and, like us, this international cycling team loves to win and will do everything they can to stay in the lead. Teamwork and strong individual performances are essential. We firmly believe this sponsorship will strengthen our brand awareness among our two target groups – employers and employees both nationally and internationally.”

Current sponsors Boels Rental and Dolmans Landscaping Group had indicated at the 2019 World Cycling Championships in Yorkshire, last September, that they would cease to sponsor the team after 2020, as they had surpassed their sponsorship goals. The team has been top of the UCI Ranking for five years running, and from 2015 to 2018, four different riders won the individual road world title.