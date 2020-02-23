Ruta del Sol stage 5: Teuns wins TT as Fuglsang secures GC victory
Jakob Fuglsang defended his 2019 overall title at Spain’s Ruta del Sol on Sunday, winning the five-day race for the second time in as many years.
Fuglsang (Astana) finished second place in the stage 5 time individual trial behind Belgian Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren), with Alexander Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) rounding out the podium.
“Of course, for me it was important to keep the jersey but with a short and intense TT, you have to give everything and I didn’t want to take to many risks on the descent so to finish second, I am really happy,” Fuglsang said after the win. “I hope it will be a good season and starting like this with a good result here gives me confidence and I can now work towards my next goals.”
The margin of victory was painfully small for Teuns in the hilly 13-kilometer race, and he crossed the line less than one second ahead of Fuglsang. The final stage upended the final standings in the general classification, with Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) falling from second to third place overall, and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) advancing from third into second place.
American Brandon McNulty, who was sitting in 10th position following Saturday’s penultimate stage, advanced up to seventh place overall with a strong ride. McNulty was fifth on the stage.
The victory bodes well for Fuglsang’s 2020 ambitions. In 2019 he cruised to victory at Ruta del Sol without winning a single stage; this year he dominated the race, winning two stages and finishing second twice.
Fulgsang will again tackle a full slate of hilly classics races in the spring before racing the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.
“I am really happy that I could repeat my overall win here,” Fuglsang said. “It’s amazing to start the season by winning this race again. Last year I had the best season of my career so far and I hope that repeating this win means I can do the same again.”
Ruta del Sol stage 5 Mijas – Mijas (13km)
- Dylan Teuns, Bahrain-McLaren, 17:57
- Jakob Fuglsang, at s.t.
- Alex Edmondson, Mitchelton-Scott, at 0:02
- Pello Bilbao, Bahrain-McLaren, at 0:03
- Brandon McNulty, UAE-Team Emirates, at 0:09
- Ion Izagirre, Astana, at 0:17
- Jack Haig, Mitchelton-Scott, at 0:24
- Chris Harper, Jumbo-Visma, at 0:31
- Nelson Oliveria, Movistar, at 0:32
- Sonny Colbrelli, Bahrain-McLaren, at 0:36
Final General Classification
- Fuglsang, 17:47:58
- Haig, at 0:59
- Mikel Landa, Bahrain-McLaren, at 1:12
- Izagirre, at 1:18
- Teuns, at 1:45
- Bilbao, at 1:47
- McNulty, at 3:08
- Marc Soler, Movistar, at 3:21
- Ruben Fernandez, Fudacion-Orbea, at 3:33
- Harm Vanhoucke, Lotto-Soudal, at 4:12